Block on fetal heartbeat abortion bill

Block on fetal heartbeat abortion bill

Block on fetal heartbeat abortion bill

A federal circuit court of appeals upheld a ban on Mississippi’s 2019 abortion law Thursday.
Block on fetal heartbeat abortion bill

- - a federal circuit court of- appeals upheld a ban on - mississippi's 20-19 - abortion law thursday.- that law forbids abortion after- a fetal heartbeat is detected.- that can happen as early as six- weeks into pregnancy.

- thursday, the three-judge panel- affirmed a lower court's- ruling that the mississippi law- unconstitutionally prohibited - pre-viability abortions.- the 19-73 supreme court decisio- roe versus wade - legalizes abortion for fetuses- that are not considered - viable.

- viability generally occurs at - about 24 weeks of - pregnancy.- a district court initially- blocked mississippi's law in- may.- it is one of several states tha- passed highly - restrictive abortion bans --- known as "heartbeat bills" -- last



Mississippi 'heartbeat' abortion law blocked by federal appeals court

A federal appeals court is upholding a block on a Mississippi law that would ban abortion at the...
FOXNews.com


Gov. Bill Lee announces new fetal heartbeat bill, comprehensive abortion reform

There would be provisions to ban physicians from performing abortions if it's known the mother's motivation is the sex, race or disability of the baby.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:25

