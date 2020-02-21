Clouden's game-winner lifts Michigan State past Purdue 65-63

The purdue women's basketball team has a small margin for error if its wants to make the n-c-a-a tournament..

Sharon versyp and the boilers in jeopardy of missing the dance for a third year in a row.

This year's group controls its own fate..

The gold and black entered tonight's game against michigan state..

A team it beat in east lansing last month..

Having won two straight..all smiles for karissa mclaughlin..

The junior back in the lineup after missing the previous two games due to injury.

Skip all the way to the fourth..

Tied at 49..

Dominique oden uses the glass for two..

Purdue up 51-49..

Suing michigan state possession..

Nia clouden gets the friendly roll on the three-ball..

Spartans jump ahead by one..

There were 11 lead changes in the final stanza.

A little later..

Deadlocked at 56..

Mclaughlin sinks the pull-up triple..

S..

But m-s-u again knotting things up..

The back-and-forth battle going down to the wire..

Less than 30 seconds left..

Tied at 63..

Clouden again..

She scored nine of her 14 points in the fourth..

Michigan state leads by two..

Following a purdue timeout..

Mclaughlin to jenelle grant for the layup..

It's 63-all with just under 10 seconds to play.

But still plenty of time for sparty..

Off the inbounds..

Clouden gets around ae'rianna harris and puts it in with 1.2 on the clock.

The gold and black out of timeouts..

Oden's heave is well short..

And purdue loses a heartbreaker to michigan state 65-63 the final.

