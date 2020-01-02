Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Endorses Wave of Progressive Female Congressional Candidates
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Endorses
Wave of Progressive Female
Congressional Candidates The congresswoman made the announcement through her Courage to Change political action committee.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, via Twitter Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, via Twitter Ocasio-Cortez named Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez (TX),
Teresa Fernandez (NM), Kara Eastman (NE),
Georgette Gomez (CA), Marie Newman (IL),
Jessica Cisneros (TX) and Samelys Lopez (NY).
She released a statement to
'The New York Times' about her endorsement.
Ocasio-Cortez, via
