Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Endorses Wave of Progressive Female Congressional Candidates

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Endorses Wave of Progressive Female Congressional Candidates

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Endorses Wave of Progressive Female Congressional Candidates

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Endorses Wave of Progressive Female Congressional Candidates

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Endorses Wave of Progressive Female Congressional Candidates The congresswoman made the announcement through her Courage to Change political action committee.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, via Twitter Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, via Twitter Ocasio-Cortez named Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez (TX), Teresa Fernandez (NM), Kara Eastman (NE), Georgette Gomez (CA), Marie Newman (IL), Jessica Cisneros (TX) and Samelys Lopez (NY).

She released a statement to 'The New York Times' about her endorsement.

Ocasio-Cortez, via 'The New York Times' Ocasio-Cortez, via 'The New York Times'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ocasio-Cortez's PAC endorses several progressive challengers in bid to counter establishment Dems

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., continued her crusade against establishment Democrats on...
FOXNews.com - Published

AOC Throws Down Gauntlet To Establishment Dems, Endorses Slate of All-Women Progressive Candidates

AOC Throws Down Gauntlet To Establishment Dems, Endorses Slate of All-Women Progressive CandidatesRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced on Friday a plan to take on Democratic establishment...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

CJ_Hoyle

CJ Hoyle RT @MSNBC: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has announced her first set of congressional endorsements for the upcoming 2020 election through a… 3 minutes ago

RAmazement3

RainyAmazement3 RT @Truthdig: All of the endorsed candidates back progressive priorities like Medicare for All and the Green New Deal and environmental jus… 26 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 'really proud of' Julián Castro [Video]Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 'really proud of' Julián Castro

Several prominent Democrats praised former HUD secretary Julián Castro on Thursday shortly after he announced the end of his 2020 presidential bid. Ocasio-Cortez, who has celebrated Castro's policy..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 'Really Proud Of' Julián Castro [Video]Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 'Really Proud Of' Julián Castro

Several prominent Democrats praised former HUD secretary Julián Castro on Thursday shortly after he announced the end of his 2020 presidential bid. Ocasio-Cortez, who has celebrated Castro's policy..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.