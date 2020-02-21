Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > This Day in History: US Hockey Team Beats the Soviets in the 'Miracle on Ice' (Saturday, February 22nd)

This Day in History: US Hockey Team Beats the Soviets in the 'Miracle on Ice' (Saturday, February 22nd)

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
This Day in History: US Hockey Team Beats the Soviets in the 'Miracle on Ice' (Saturday, February 22nd)

This Day in History: US Hockey Team Beats the Soviets in the 'Miracle on Ice' (Saturday, February 22nd)

This Day in History: U.S. Hockey Team Beats the Soviets in the 'Miracle on Ice' February 22, 1980 The underdog U.S. hockey team defeats the four-time defending gold-medal Soviet team at the XIII Olympic Winter Games in Lake Placid, New York.

The U.S. win is considered one of the most dramatic upsets in Olympic history.

The Soviet squad fell to the youthful American team 4-3 before a frenzied crowd of 10,000 spectators.

The American team trailed most of the game, finally taking the lead with ten minutes left.

When the final horn sounded, the players, coaches and team officials poured onto the ice in raucous celebration.

To many Americans, the "Miracle on Ice" represented a Cold War victory.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

This Day in History: US Flag Raised on Iwo Jima (Sunday, February 23rd) [Video]This Day in History: US Flag Raised on Iwo Jima (Sunday, February 23rd)

This Day in History: U.S. Flag Raised on Iwo Jima February 23, 1945 After taking the crest of Mount Suribachi — Iwo Jima's most strategic position — U.S. Marines raise the U.S. flag to the cheers..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:04Published

Miracle on Ice celebration [Video]Miracle on Ice celebration

The Vegas Golden Knights are hosting events to recognize the 40th anniversary of the Miracle on Ice.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.