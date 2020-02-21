Global  

Top 10 Things The Witcher Show Did Better Than the Games

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 10:51s - Published < > Embed
We love them both, but there are a lot of things The Witcher show did better than the games.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the characters, moments, and narrative threads that Netflix’s adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s Witcher series handled better than CD Projekt Red’s video games.
We love them both, but there are a lot of things The Witcher show did better than the games.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the characters, moments, and narrative threads that Netflix’s adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s Witcher series handled better than CD Projekt Red’s video games.

Our countdown includes magic, Yennefer’s backstory, Ciri’s origins, and more!




