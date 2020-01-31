Global  

This Day in History: US Flag Raised on Iwo Jima (Sunday, February 23rd)

This Day in History: U.S. Flag Raised on Iwo Jima February 23, 1945 After taking the crest of Mount Suribachi — Iwo Jima's most strategic position — U.S. Marines raise the U.S. flag to the cheers of American soldiers.

Several hours later when a second and larger flag was raised, the moment was captured by AP photographer Joe Rosenthal.

Of the three photos Rosenthal took, one would win the Pulitzer Prize and become the most reproduced photo in history.

Three of the six soldiers seen in the photo were killed before the end of the Battle for Iwo Jima in late March.

Defeating the 22,000 Japanese defenders on the tiny volcanic island was an important strategic World War II victory for the U.S. Only 200 of the defenders were captured alive, 6,000 U.S. soldiers were killed and 17,000 U.S. soldiers were wounded in the battle.
