Protest Blockades Highlight Canada's Need For Rail Roads 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 01:35s - Published Protest Blockades Highlight Canada's Need For Rail Roads Canadian business leaders are pleading with Ottawa for a swift end of the numerous blockades activists have set up in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs who have come out against a gas pipeline in B.C..

Canada passenger rail company lays off 1,000 staff as blockades bite Canada's passenger rail company on Wednesday said blockades by demonstrators had forced it to...

