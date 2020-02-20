Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coaches await coronavirus-hit passengers aboard Japanese ship returning to UK

Coaches await coronavirus-hit passengers aboard Japanese ship returning to UK

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:24s - Published < > Embed
Coaches await coronavirus-hit passengers aboard Japanese ship returning to UK

Coaches await coronavirus-hit passengers aboard Japanese ship returning to UK

Coaches are on standby at MOD Boscombe Down for the return of passengers from Coronavirus-hit cruise ship Diamond Princess on Friday (February 21).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Coaches await coronavirus-hit passengers aboard Japanese ship returning to UK

Coaches are on standby at MOD Boscombe Down for the return of passengers from Coronavirus-hit cruise ship Diamond Princess on Friday (February 21).




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Britons gearing up for quarantine on return from coronavirus-hit cruise ship [Video]Britons gearing up for quarantine on return from coronavirus-hit cruise ship

A repatriation flight expected to contain 35 passengers who spent more than two weeks trapped on a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship in Japan is set to depart for the UK within hours. Britons who have..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published

Two passengers die after being taken off virus-hit cruise ship in Japan [Video]Two passengers die after being taken off virus-hit cruise ship in Japan

Two elderly passengers taken off the Diamond Princess cruise ship because they were infected with coronavirus have died, Japan's Health Ministry said. They are the first fatalities from the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.