Meeting Flyers' Carter Hart Dream Come True For 12-Year-Old South Jersey Olympic Hopeful 12 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:49s - Published Lesley Van Arsdall reports. Lesley Van Arsdall reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Meeting Flyers' Carter Hart Dream Come True For 12-Year-Old South Jersey Olympic Hopeful YES.WHATEVER THAT IS.YES, MAYBE A LIP.INTERESTING.WE ARE SWITCHING GEARS.BIG BURLILY MEN IN PADSLEARNING A THING OR TWO FROM AGRATEFUL TEENAGER.UNLIKELY MATCH UP ON ICE TODAYIN SOUTH JERSEY.LESLIE VAN ARSDAL HAS MORE.HE IS THREE YEARS OLD WHENSHE STARTED SKATING AND NOWONE OF THE MOST PROMISINGRISING STARS IN THE COUNTRY.TWELVE YEAR-OLD SOUTH JERSEYOLYMPIC HOPEFUL SPEND A HUGEPART OF HER DAY ON THE ICE BUTFASCINATED BY ANOTHER SPORT ONICE: HOCKEY.WHY DO YOU LOVE HOCKEY SOMUCH.IT IS A VERY INTERESTINGSPORT, IT IS ALWAYS SO QUICK,YOU HAVE TO BE ON YOUR FEETAND THINK FAST.I REALLY ADMIRE THE HOCKEYPLAYERS ON HOW LIKE THEY HAVETO ALWAYS BE ON THEIR FEET.THEY DON'T KNOW WHAT WILLHAPPEN NEXT.REPORTER: HER FAVORITEPLAYER FLYERS GEL I CARTERHART.HE WORKS VERY HARD, VERYDETERMINED, FOR A YOUNGERHOCKEY PLAYER LETS SAY AND,YOU KNOW, HE IS FOCUSING, SOMUCH, AND PUTS HIMSELF INTOTHE SPORT.REPORTER: ALREADY A TWOTIME MEDALIST IN THE U.S. CAMJOHN SHIP BUT, MEETING HIM ISA DREAM COME TRUE FOR THEHOCKEY FAN, AND GETTING YOUROWN JERSEY FROM YOUR FAVORITEPLAYER, IS PRETTY COOL.PREPARE FOR TEAM U.S.A.VERY COOL.MAYBE TAKE ON CANADIENS.I THINK MAYBE, JUST MAYBE,CARTER CULLED USE A FEW TIPSFROM HER.I THINK THEY ARE EDGECONTROL.I MEAN SHE'S WITHIN OF THEBEST IN THE WORLD AT HER AGESO I'M SURE HER EDGES ARE SOMEOF THE BEST.SO YES EVEN THE TOUGH OFHOCKEY PLAYERS CAN LEARN ATHING OR TWO FROM FIGURESKATERS.LESLIE VAN ARSDAL FOR"EYEWITNESS SPORTS".SO TALENTED.





You Might Like

Tweets about this CBS Philly Meeting #Flyers goalie Carter Hart a dream come true for 12-year-old South Jersey Olympic hopeful Isabeau Levito.… https://t.co/XUTLqGCB3Z 11 hours ago