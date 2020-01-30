Global  

Amber Alert: Sheriff says mother has given ‘inaccurate’ statements in search for 15-month-old

Authorities say the mother of Evelyn Mae Boswell has given “inaccurate” information in the case, which has sparked a statewide Amber Alert.
