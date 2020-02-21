Global  

Wells Fargo Agrees To Pay $3 Billion Fine Over Fake Account Scandal

As part of the settlement, Wells Fargo admitted it &quot;collected millions of dollars in fees and interest to which the company was not entitled.&quot;
Recent related news from verified sources

Wells Fargo settles fake account scandal for $3 billion

Wells Fargo has agreed to pay $3 billion to settle criminal charges and a civil action stemming from...
SFGate - Published

The Price of Wells Fargo’s Fake Account Scandal: $3 Billion

The bank reached a settlement with federal prosecutors and the Securities and Exchange Commission...
NYTimes.com - Published


GrayMachop

Machop RT @ABC: JUST IN: Wells Fargo agrees to $3 billion settlement over fake accounts. The bank has agreed to admit wrongdoing as part of the d… 1 minute ago

JeanneCristello

J. RT @USAO_LosAngeles: Wells Fargo agrees to pay $3 billion to resolve criminal and civil investigations into sales practices involving the o… 1 minute ago

tidalsoundings

m2c4 RT @OKnox: From what I can tell from the Justice Dept statement, about $500 million of that $3 billion fine is going to unspecified "invest… 2 minutes ago

TNrina

Debbie USA Wells Fargo Agrees To Pay $3 Billion To Resolve Criminal And Civil Investigations Into Sales Practices Involving Th… https://t.co/HZOjP84y5S 2 minutes ago

freedomAU21C

Freedom in the 21C RT @TheJusticeDept: Wells Fargo Agrees to Pay $3 Billion to Resolve Criminal and Civil Investigations into Sales Practices Involving the Op… 3 minutes ago

SupremeIsTiko

🌹 (1&Only) 💰 Wells Fargo agrees to pay $3 billion fine to resolve fake account scandal https://t.co/quMqotu8hg 9 minutes ago

RochelleDean

Rochelle Dean TV Wells Fargo agrees to $3 billion dollar settlement after fake account scandal https://t.co/Hdgyo1IYDl 12 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wells Fargo to pay $3 bln for fake accounts [Video]Wells Fargo to pay $3 bln for fake accounts

Wells Fargo reached a settlement Friday for a massive fake account scandal, in which it admitted to guilt and agreed to pay $3 billion to the Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published

Wells Fargo Nears Settlement With DOJ Over Sales Scandal [Video]Wells Fargo Nears Settlement With DOJ Over Sales Scandal

Wells Fargo could pay roughly $3 billion to settle federal investigation with the Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission over the sales practices that took place at the bank. In..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:20Published

