Hair salon teaches Afro-Latinas to embrace their curls 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: In The Know Beauty [AOL.com] - Duration: 03:31s - Published This hair salon empowers women to embrace their curls 💪 This hair salon empowers women to embrace their curls 💪 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Verizon and BUILD Present: 'I'm Proud of My Hair' As part of Verizon’s 20th anniversary, we’re spotlighting the people and stories that move the world forward. One story that keeps coming up is hair in the Black community. So we partnered with the.. Credit: AOL BUILD Duration: 00:56Published 1 week ago