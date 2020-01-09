Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Family's iPad Stolen, Containing Last Video Of Son Who Died

Family's iPad Stolen, Containing Last Video Of Son Who Died

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:21s - Published < > Embed
Family's iPad Stolen, Containing Last Video Of Son Who Died

Family's iPad Stolen, Containing Last Video Of Son Who Died

A thief stole something from a Bloomington family that's worth more to them than any amount of money, reports Reg Chapman (2:21).

WCCO 4 News At 6– February 21, 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

US dad left in tears after soldier surprises his family on Christmas Day weeks before deployment [Video]US dad left in tears after soldier surprises his family on Christmas Day weeks before deployment

A Florida dad had this emotional reaction after seeing his son for the first time in five months after he made a surprise visit on Christmas Day last year (2019). As the soldier, named Luis after..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.