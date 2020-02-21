Sanders addresses election interference

Global  

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield
Sen.

Bernie Sanders was informed by U.S. intelligence officials that Russia is trying to help his presidential campaign, the Washington Post reported on Friday.
Bernie Sanders Takes a Shot at Washington Post ('Good Friends') When Asked About Timing of Russia Report

Bernie Sanders denounced Russian election interference in comments to the press today after reports...
Mediaite - Published

Sanders briefed on Russian interference in election

Democratic candidate warns Putin to stay out of 2020 US presidential campaign
FT.com - Published


Trump says Russia supporting his reelection 'another misinformation campaign'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said on Twitter that the idea that Russia wants him to win re-election was "another misinformation campaign" launched by Democrats.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:02Published

