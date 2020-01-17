Springfield High gets students ready to be nurses

Some springfield high school students are getting hands-on experience with what it takes to care for others.

As kezi 9 news reporter michael sevren shows us they're not only taking classes but getting the state certification they need to start working.

Inside this classroom at springfield high school, you'll find students dressed in scrubs and practicing how to take vitals.

Program coordinator and teacher leslie watson tells me they work directly with lane community college, and she says there is nothing else like it in the state.

Sot: this is the biggest joy of my entire career.

Here students learn what it takes to be a nurse and walk away with the needed state certification to be a nursing or medical assistant.

Sot: to be part of such an amazing program and to actually walk out of high school with real skills that will allow them to be employable.

Senior daniela ramos says she decided to become a nurse after her dad suffered a stroke while she was in the 8th grade.

Sot: it's really hands on the teachers really help you through it's not like they're talking to you they really communicate with you.

And to say these jobs are in demand is an understatement.

The bureau of labor statistics estimates there will be a nationwide deficit of one million nurses in just 2 years unless more people get into the field.

Sot: these are high demand jobs they are high wage jobs are students upon graduation are making more money and getting more experience in health care.

Ramos tells me after graduating, she plans to work at a nursing home while going to lane community college to become a registered nurse.

But unlike other students.... she'll have a leg up.

Sot: i'm going to have experience.

Experience in caring for others that started in high school.

In springfield