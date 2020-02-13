Exposure is extremely low.

### this latest case of the coronavirus..

Is not too far from home..

Action news now reporter ana torrea is live in redding..

With the latest from shasta county..

I checkedãthere are*no confirmed of the coronavirus here.

But the news still has some concerned..... a new case of the coronavirus.

Take so* trt:06 dr. teresa frankovich humboldt county health officer.

We are continuing to monitor these cases as well as looking at any close contacts of those individuals health officials in humboldt say: the infected person*did travel to china... and is now in isolation.

Meanwhile: shasta county health officials are also keeping at close eye on the situation.

Take so* trt:07 stephanie taylor communicable prevention supervisor we also monitoring travelers who have traveled from china within the last 2 weeks and continues to communicate with all the local hospitals.

Take so* trt:07 stephanie taylor communicable prevention supervisor we are preparing our plans actively for lab testing, notification, and isolation of patients but the news has some people uneasy.

Action news now spoke to one person who has friends who go to school at humboldt state.

She says: she's concerned about their safety.

Take so* trt:05 kylee white lives in redding im worried about them because not a long of young people get vaccinated// so i feel like there's probably that will get it and fears that the virus could makes its way to shasta county.

Take so* trt:09 kylee white lives in redding i feel like there's a high chance of getting it here, because there's a lot of people that go from here to the coast.

While others are not as worried... take so* trt:03 lauren estenson lives in redding just seems a little conflated to worry about the coronarvius since there are no confirmed cases.

And i spoke to humboldt county health officials earlier today.

They say: they believe there is no exposure threat to the rest of the community.

Live in redding, ana torrea, action news now coverage you can count on.

Humboldt county health officials are also testing a second person who was in close contact with the person who tested positive with the virus in humboldt county.

