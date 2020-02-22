CANDLES Holocaust Museum hosts guest for its Next Generation Speaker Series

Candles candles holocaust museum is sharing stories of the holocaust in a unique way.

The next generation speaker series features chidlren and grandchildren of survivors.

Sharie field told the story of her mother and grandmother today..

Her grandmother hid sharie's mother in poland before leaving for russia where she was captured and put into a labor camp.

After the war..

Her grandmother and her mother were in a german person's camp before coming to america.

She hopes that by sharing their story..

It will make a difference in the world today.

"you know they say if you don't know the history then you're likely to repeat the history.

And sadly we are already repeating history.

Its in human nature unfortunately that we have prejudices and that we treat people as the other.

It exists."

The next generation speaker series is usually every third thursday of the month.

It is 5 dollars a person but open to everyone.

