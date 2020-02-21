Global  

U.S. Officials Told Sanders That Russia Is Trying To Help His Campaign

U.S. Officials Told Sanders That Russia Is Trying To Help His Campaign

U.S. Officials Told Sanders That Russia Is Trying To Help His Campaign

​Sanders said he was briefed about Russia's interference attempts "about a month ago," but that "it was not clear what role they're going to play."
Recent related news from verified sources

Sanders condemns any Russian influence in election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is condemning any Russian...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Hindu


BREAKING: U.S. Officials Reportedly Told Bernie Sanders Russia is Trying to Help His Campaign

U.S. officials reportedly informed 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT)...
Mediaite - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanders addresses election interference [Video]Sanders addresses election interference

Sen. Bernie Sanders was informed by U.S. intelligence officials that Russia is trying to help his presidential campaign, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:08Published

Trump says Russia supporting his reelection 'another misinformation campaign' [Video]Trump says Russia supporting his reelection 'another misinformation campaign'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said on Twitter that the idea that Russia wants him to win re-election was "another misinformation campaign" launched by Democrats. This report produced by Chris..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:02Published

