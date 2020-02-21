WCBI News at Ten - February 21, 2020

Thanks for joining us tonight..

Flooding continues to impact people in the golden triangle..

Residents in the montgomery quarters mobile home park in oktibbeha county say this isn't anything new for them.

They say whenever heavy rains come, the water rises up into their yards, and often up the staircases and into homes// homeowner alicia king and her daughter say their property has been ruined by the flooding// "to our trailer we've got our porches are rotten out because of all the water that sets underneath the trailer and it's probably, when it floods like maybe two inches from the trailer, so all this water all these years has been sitting under the trailer.

We have problems with bugs, it smells like sewage in here."

"i know one time we went outside whenever it had flooded, there was like, you could see something in the water and it was kind of like oil or fuel or something, i don't know what it was."

King and her daughter have contacted the owners of the property, but haven't received any help.

They hope to sell their home soon and move to higher ground..

As flood waters recede in the capital city---they are just reaching their highest levels further downstream..

Courtney ann jackson traveled to see the impacts of the pearl river flooding.

We wanted to make our way downstream today to see how the flooding is impacting counties like copiah and simpson.

We started in copiah but this is as far as i got for simpson county because water is now over the road here on hwy 28.

We'll first take you to the gatesville community in copiah county.

Along gatesville road, water is still over the road in many spots.

But most were able to get out before the water rose this high---including mr. sylvester skipper whose son carried him out on his back over the weekend.

Water is going down but for those waiting to get in their homes- they are already drained.

"it is effecting me emotionally.

It puts a lot of stress on you.

Your kids want to come home.

You're seeing water in your house and there's nothing you can do about it.

And i done cried myself to sleep a few nights."

Melvina dixon fears for what's next for her family.

"i'm losing everything.losing my entrie house.

And at my age it would be hard to get another one.i'm staying with relatives in raymond right now but i'm here every day.

I have to come see what's going on and anticipating water going down and see what a mess i've got afterwards."

In georgetown- water is still over some roads and surrounding a few houses but doesn't appear to have made it inside.

In rockport-this family's only silver lining to the flooding is that the home is elevated.

But it doesn't make it any easier to process.

"everybody riding around looking, first look stinger first look tonight: look for lows back into the mid to upper 20s.

Wind chills may be back in the low 20s and perhaps upper teens by morning.

Under a clear sky, expect a calm wind.

Saturday: expect south and west winds 5-10 mph with temperatures climbing into the mid to perhaps upper 50s in a few spots.

The sky will be clear with lots of sunshine.

Lows saturday night fall near freezing.

Sunday: we'll anticipate more sunshine again, but clouds will begin to increase, especially into the afternoon and evening.

We may start the day with some higher clouds, which would still allow some sunshine, but keep a bright blue sky away.

Look an animal abuse bill moving through the alabama legislature is drawing criticism from animal rights groups// the bill would give the department of agriculture and industries... jurisdiction over the regulation of working animals and animal enterprises// animal rights groups call the bill unnecessary// as written the bill would also bring criminal charges against anyone fifiling false complaints of animal cruelty// jerome jones from cbs affiliate w-a-k- a has more..

An animal abuse bill moving through the state house, has the attention of animal rights groups across alabama..

The legislation, proposed by senator jack williams, gives authority to the state department of agriculture in animal abuse cases that involve working animals... "it does limit the power of the animal control officer and what they can do when they arrive on the scene" the law would also bring misdemeanor criminal charges on anyone who files a false animal abuse claim.

Senator williams declined to speak on camera, but he says that he has received threats and aggressive backlash over the bill.

Senate president pro tem del marsh, says he is aware of the bill, and the concerns about it... "i've got a lot of animal rights folks in my district have called me, i received calls last night from the humane society in birmingham" humane groups are concerned that the bill would strip them of power, and discourage people from reporting animal abuse... "i'd like to think that there was the best of intentions when writing it i'm just not sure what they are, i'm not even sure what it was meant to accomplish" "i'm obviously curious about what's in this bill, i believe it moves a lot of jurisdiction to the department of agriculture" for now, marsh says the bill will be put on hold in the senate, until the language and intent can be worked out... "there's a lot of work to be done, a lot of question to be ask and that bill for right now is not moving anywhere" in that bill, called the "working animal protection and animal enterprise freedom act", a working animal found to be in danger of death or permanent physical injury could be impounded, at the owners expense// stinger wx open tonight: look for lows back into the mid to upper 20s.

Wind chills may be back in the low 20s and perhaps upper teens by morning.

Under a clear sky, expect a calm wind.

Saturday: expect south and west winds 5-10 mph with temperatures climbing into the mid to perhaps upper 50s in a few spots.

The sky will be clear with lots of sunshine.

Lows saturday night fall near freezing.

Sunday: we'll anticipate more sunshine again, but clouds will begin to increase, especially into the afternoon and evening.

We may start the day with some higher clouds, which would still allow some sunshine, but keep a bright blue sky away.

Look for highs in the upper 50s, with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

An isolated shower or two is possible, but overall, widespread areas of showers and a few rumbles of thunder holds off until sunday evening into sunday night.

Monday: showers and a few thunderstorms are expected monday with highs in the 60s.

Look for a mostly cloudy sky.

Some localized areas could see upwards of 1-2?, but many will remain under 1?.

Severe weather and a big flooding event look unlikely.

Lows monday night fall into the 40s.

Tuesday: we remain warm with highs in the low 60s with lows near 40.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds.

Some showers return by tuesday night.

Wednesday: look for some scattered showers as a cold front blasts through.

Highs are only in the mid to upper 40s with lows back in the 20s.

Weather wrap stinger there's more than there's more than one place to catch up on the news - after the break we take you to a spot in the community that's become the center for communication..

It's a special place in african american communities: barber shops and beauty salons// at one time.... they were one of the few places african americans could gather and discuss what's going on in the community// quentin smith takes a look at the role these businesses play in the african american community// nat there's a lot of cutting up going on at jordan's barber and style shop in columbus.

But not with just the clippers... nat also... with laughter and conversation... nat if you ask the owner, bobby jordan...this is just another day at the shop.

" they used to call this the black man's country club.

We come in we try and get our haircut and get a good style, but it's also an opportunity for us to talk to each other.

It's an opportunity to tell a young man about what's right, which way he should go, a chance to talk about politics, a chance to just express ourselves that we might not could say otherwise."

This shop has been a staple in columbus for 50 years... but when it comes to barbershops in general....they've been a staple in the community for centuries.

" in the black community this is a spot everybody can come to and it's one of the centers of the black community."

At one time, the barbershop was one of the few businesses african americans owned.

" one of the only things that a black person could do on his own was cut their hair, and that's the number one thing.

We used to cut the other people hair, but the only thing we might have to do is borrow your sheep shears to do it, but it's something we could do on our own."

And the same can be said for hair salons.

"i can go as far back as into slavery days, and there were slaves that had to administer hair services to their slave owners.

By them using the tonics to do our hair they became entrepreneurs once they became free.

This is something they had already started when they were in slavery, and after slavery they just went on and took it to the next level."

For frances stephenson, thesalon plays a big part in her life.

"this is my way to connect with the community."

She's the owner of martha's kut and kurl, a beauty shop she inherited from her mother.

" every since i was a little girl watching my mother do hair, it was always about love and that family bond."

Both the hair salon and barbershop have a lot in common, including being cultural and economic drivers in the african american community.

By way of his clippers, brandon white has held a job in the barbershop for more than two decades.

Now, he uses the shop not only as stability for himself, but to give others a chance at employment.

" the shop i come from, we used to check the kids' report cards, and if they're doing good and they want to work, then we would provide them a job after school."

" for the economy, yes it has always been a great moneymaker."

" it means a lot to me.

It's a tradition, my father worked hard and he got it started and got it established, so i'm going to try and do what i can to keep it going.

My son is now in the business, he standing down here working so hopefully we can keep it going."

See, the shops serve as a place of business and fellowship all under one roof, and they take pride in giving back to the community.... from a crisp line up....to a nice hair flip...strangers become friends...and clients become family.

Both establishments are centerpieces in the african american community, and many believe it will continue to remain that way.

"the way we show love man, the energy we give just the way we interact with people.

We are always trying to do something with the people and the community."

" as long as we love ourselves, we're going to take care of ourselves and we're going to make sure that we look good, so no, i don't think we will ever go out of business."

"i wish the people in the community would recognize what it is and try and help us keep this going.

We as a people are losing too many things that we started out with.

We've been around this long, so it's a good example also to show people what's possible."

In 1933 henry in 1933 henry morgan opened the first barber school for african americans called tyler barber college... in tyler texas... stinger playoff action heating up for high school girls basketball...catch all the action next in sports spx open the second series of the season for mississippi state baseball might already take the cake for being the most interesting because this one involves unfinished business...sixth ranked mississippi state hosting 25th ranked oregon state..

Just in case you've blocked this out of your memory...the two meeting for the first time on the diamond since the beavers eliminated the bulldogs, 5-2, right before reaching the 2018 college world series championship just for that, this weekend, the diamond dawgs showing the beavers no mercy..

To dudy noble field game one of the weekend series between the beavers and the bulldogs big starting outing for pitcher carlisle koestler , starting for jt ginn.....3 scoreless innings, 2 hits, 4 strikeouts....pitche rs duel to start the game beavers break through in the fourth...pitcher .landon sims relieves koestler....shortst op andy armstrong base hit to short, gets past shortstop jordan westburg.....orego n state up 2-0 into the bottom of the eight... better late than never for the bulldogs....one man on, westburg lasers one down the third base line....double for westy....first baseman josh hatcher loads the bags with a walk... serves up 2nd baseman justin foscue...bases juiced...the junior delivers....2-rbi double in the bottom of the eight scores centerfielder rowdey jordan and westburg....tie game at 2 until one batter later....leftfielder brandon pimentel....crushes one to right....his first home run as a bulldogs comes in a big spot mississippi state scores six in the eighth the rally dawgs have returned with the comefrom behind win 6- 2....action resumes saturday for game 2 at 2 pm 15th ranked ole miss hosting xavier for the rebels second weekend series of the season how about this...the rebels not only pulled off the no hitter...the bats on fire as well..

Ole miss gets the 13-nothing shutout victory...rebels host xavier for game two saturday at 1:30 pm high school basketball playoffs continue tonight....new hope taking on neshoba central 1st quarter....guard anna prince deep 3 off a screen...5-2 trojans next new hope possession...prince and brownlee pick and roll....7-2 trojans 1 min left in 1st, tied game....prince and brownlee pick and roll again for the and 1...trojans up 10-8 but new hope falls short in this one.

Final neshoba central 45 new hope 35 staying local...west lowndes hosting lumberton start of the 3rd quarter, panthers ahead....marvasha seal drive and finish...36-26 west lowndes couple plays later...ty-dae-sha hood drives...layup off glass...panthers still up 10 1 min remaining in 3rd...give and go with seal and avery sanders...seal scores the lady panthers get the win and advance!

Final score west lowndes 56 lumberton 45 the 3a power house belmont lady cards hosting aberdeen in playoff action..

Early 4th quarter.......taylor harrison gets inside ...off the glass..cuts it to 54- 26...belmont lady cardinals the other way...it goes to macie walker who nails a three..make it 57- 26..belmont.

And again it..goes to walker this time she goes inside...59- 26 belmont..

Belmont dominates the bulldogs to survive and advance 64-32 round two of playoff action between columbus and holmes county..

4th qtr -- lady falcons on the steal... shania givens on the fast break..

Pulls up the jumper!

Columbus out to a big lead 38-17 -- great play by mashanti saddler under the rim for the easy layin -- but the lady jags make a comeback late in this one.

Don't leave carleigh andrews all alone behind the arc.

Holmes central pulls within 5 -- but columbus seals the deal here... aniya saddler strong finish at the hole... and one!

Lady falcons advance with a 48- 44 win on the road.

Sticking in high school action...one sulligent blue devils taking his talents way north defensive tackle austin jaen signing with alfred state up in new york... jaen played all of his four years at sulligent, starting in two and assisting in the blue devils semi final run in 2017 jaen helped sulligent win 30 games during his time as a blue devil still the junior auxiliary of tupelo honors a tupelo businessman for his service to northeast mississippi// jack reed junior was named "citizen of the year" during the charity ball this evening at the bancorpsouth arena// reed was nominated for his decades long record of civic work, his charitable endeavors and his efforts to help boost local business and the downtown area// reed said he was surprised and is humbled with the honor// "without my family, and that's my children, grandchildren, wife, brothers , sisters and our store family, my store family is really family, without them i would not be up here, wouldn't be able to do the things i've been able to do."

Reed is chairman of the board and president of the r- w reed company// the company operates stores in tupelo, one in starkville and "core cycle and outdoor" in tupelo//