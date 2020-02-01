The Georgia Sports Hall of Fame holds jacket ceremony for class of 2020

2020 tonight with its annual c1 3 b13 welcome back.

Welcome back.

Welcome back.

The georgia sports hall of fame held its annual jacket ceremony tonight for it's 2020 inductees ... that stage right there was filled with nothing but sports legends ... legends like ... running back adrian peterson ... running back eddie lee ivory ... college basketball coach gary colson ... retired fort valley state women's basketball coach lonnie bartley ... former u-g-a point guard and n-b-a player willie anderson ... jeff treadway ... and last, but definitley not least ... the great bobby pope ... all of them received their hall of fame blue blazers ... cementing their legacies forever ... here's lonnie bartley on the mic ... :01:06 you know, being inducted into my state's hall of fame.

I mean, i don't know if there's been a bigger honor for me on my short time on this earth.

This is a great moment for me.

I've been emotional for the last two days, and so i just hope tomorrow i don't forget my speech and maybe hope i don't wet my pants former u-g-a point guard and n-b-a player willie anderson also spoke to me about being inducted into the georgia sports hall of fame ... hey willie, how does it fell ... :01-:06 tonight is a special night for me.

Never dreamed of going into the hall.

Every dream i had in basketball, i had a checklist, but on that checklist wasn't c1 3 b13 going into the georgia hall of fame.

To feel it tonight is unbelievable kelly o'hara couldn't make it tonight because of scheduling issues, but she will be