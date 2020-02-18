High School Highlight Reel: Hardwood Edition (2/21/20) 46 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published High School Highlight Reel: Hardwood Edition (2/21/20) LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) - This week is it...it's the final week of the regular season for high school hoops teams across the state. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend High School Highlight Reel: Hardwood Edition (2/21/20) Org. C1 3 believe it or not this is it...this is the last friday of the regular season. On monday, district tournaments begin and it's win or go home. Lafayette has struggled this season, but on friday a chance to get a big win to end their regular season. Frederick douglass has been hot and cold as of late, but a win would put them back on track headed into the post season. The generals and the broncos good enough for your game of the week. To douglass gym we go. Generals and the broncos. Dashawn jackson gets the ball...one dribble and pulls up. Knocks it down. Jackson scored 15 points. In transition...campbe ll deyoung finds shawn perkins who is all on his own. He scores easily. 2 of his 11. Broncos out and running. Jaylan green gets it at about half court and takes it all the way the basket. He led douglass with 21. Here's the problem. Ray surratt gets the rock and has no problem scoring. Word is he had more than thirty in the first half. Got into some foul trouble in the second. He finished with 38 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks. Lafayette gets the big win to end the regular season. They beat douglass 88 to 77. Here's head coach michael mendenhall on surratt's impact on the team. Henry clay hosting taylor c1 3 county. I caught mop up duty in this blowout. Jackson fann drives and gets the shot to go. He had 5 points. Taylor's zane parker skies in for rebound and goes right back up with it. Soem blue devils defense...cincere gay comes in with the big block. Henry clay wins their 18th straight game. They beat taylor county 77 to 39. To richmond now.. Madison central and covington catholic. 2q.. Kole browne looking for an angle to score over a seven footer.. While i try to get by the ref. In the end we both stuck it out and made play. Later.. Check out this sequence.. Braeden ray misses three.. But browne is there for the incredible put back. Plus the whistle.. Going the other way? Coach feldhaus not happy. That was a bologna sandwich. Cov cath is going to score on the ensuing posession. Indians call a quick timeout.. Because feldhaus is not done yet. Incredibly.. No technicals were dished out. Crusaders go onto win.. 58-48. Let's head out to grc.. Cardinals playing host to boyd county. 2h.. Kj rucker sizes his guy up.. Crosses him.. Drives and gets the layup to go.. Cards go up by nine. Following a lions miss.. Grc in transition.. Jeremiah mundy- lloyd scores from the baseline. That would make it 37-25. More ball movement leading to open driving lanes. This time it's jared wellman.. Getting all the way to the rack. He'd add a three on the next possession down. Cardinals win big in this one.. 71-53. Let's go to georgetown...scott county hosting dunbar. Scott county josh bredwood sets up in corner and nails the trey ball. He had five points. Dunbar's tim hall dishes it to nick spalding who drains the 3 ball in the corner. He finished with 19 points. Aaron leake shakes and bakes then steps back for a beautiful bucket . He had 12. Good ball movement from dunbar tim hall at the receiving end for 2 he led all scorers with 22. Dunbar beats scott county 63 to 49. Western hills hosting paris. Caleb johnson had the hot hand tonight he crosses over the big man and finishes strong matson wainwright takes it to middle of the lane for an and 1 caleb johnson on fast break and euros for a nice layup wolverines fight for a loose ball zach semones is wide open and drains the trey ball . Paris wins in a close one over western hills...71 to 68. We are only halfway home...more hoops in the area. We head to check out girls action. Dunbar and madison central. Bryan station taking on tates creek. Also madison southern and garrard county. More highlight reel c1 3 time. They've won seven of their last eight headed into tonight's game. Madison central going the opposite direction. They've lost four in a row headed in tonight's matchup with dunbar. To the s-t roach sports center we go. Madison central and dunbar. Central's brianna bierbaum corrals the pass in the corner. Knocks down the three. Her only points of the night get central started. Elise ellison coons drives then the step back from three. Got em! She led all scorers with 21. Aziah campbell out in transition. Splits defenders and gets the shot...and one! She had 7 points. Taleya todd cuts toward the basket and gets rewarded. Easy lay in...she led her team with 16. Dunbar beats madison central 51 to 30. Noaln barger gym now. Tates creek hosting bryan station. Olea woodall with the pull-up jumper. The deep two falls. More from the defenders. Escarlis perez...banks the three and it rattles home. Here comes creek. Caty armishaw gets the feed in the post. She scores. Maddie kaufman gets the inbound pass and wastes no time. She hits the jumper. Creek rolls on senior night. They beat station 77 to 61. Out in berea.. Mad south and garrard. 3q.. Eagles in total control.. Aleigh richardson.. Calls for the ball down low. Gets it and finishes it from there.. To make it 30-21 mad south. Next possession down bk.. If it ain't broke.. Don't fix it. Richardson again.. Controlling the paint. Later.. She'll get an offensive board.. Swings it out to skylar sparks.. For three. Eagles would push their lead out to 24 in the 3rd. They win it. 58-43. Western hills hosting paris. Jamie cowan gets the feed who finishes with a strong and 1 lady wolverines handling the press and maddie lecompte hits the hesitation and gets the bucket and and 1 paris on fast break chloe kemper feeds jazmin jackson who finishes it off with layup good ball movement from lady wolverines kellen kilgore nails the corner 3 paris wins this one over





