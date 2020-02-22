Las Vegas oddsmaker releases line on Nevada caucus, presidential election 21 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:41s - Published Las Vegas oddsmaker releases line on Nevada caucus, presidential election When you think of Las Vegas oddsmakers you think sports betting but Jimmy Vaccaro the South Point hotel-casino oddsmaker is also known for making props that are for entertainment purposes only.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this