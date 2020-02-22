Global  

‘Amit Shah confirmed NRC, should we not take him seriously?’: Swara Bhasker

HT Deep Dives into US President Donald Trump’s India visit.

It’s pretty clear now that Trump's India Visit Won't Result In Even Limited Trade Deal.

Question is can this visit build confidence to resolve the trade differences in the near or mid-term future?

And why is it important anyway?

Economist Radhika Pandey and HT foreign editor Pramit Pal Choudhry unpack.

HT Deep Dive is a daily show from the Hindustan Times stable which deep dives into key issues facing India and YOU.'
