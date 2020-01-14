Ranveer Singh has too much of extra energy: Boman Irani

Actor Boman Irani will be seen sharing screen space with superstar Ranveer Singh twice this year.

In Kabir Khan's "83", he plays legendary wicketkeeper-batsman Farokh Engineer while Ranveer essays World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev.

In Yash Raj Film' "Jayeshbhai Jordaar", Irani is Ranveer's father.