Concerns grow over rising global spread of coronavirus

China reported a sharp decrease in new deaths and cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.

But a doubling of infections in South Korea and fresh cases in Iran is adding to unease about its rapid spread and global reach.

Mainland China had 397 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Friday, down from 889 a day earlier Iran, South Korea, Italy, and Lebanon are worsening, though.

This has prompted a warning from the World Health Organization that the window of opportunity to contain the international spread is closing.

South Korea has spiked to 229 new confirmed cases, taking its tally to 433.

Officials warned that could rise substantially as more than 1,000 people who attended a church at the centre of the outbreak had shown flu-like symptoms. Iran, which had no reported cases earlier this week, saw 10 new cases, one of which had died -- taking the number to 28 infections and five deaths.