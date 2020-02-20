Coronavirus: Arrowe Park to receive cruise ship passengers 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published Coronavirus: Arrowe Park to receive cruise ship passengers Statement from Janelle Holmes, Chief Exec of Wirral University Teaching Hospitals as Arrowe Park hospital prepares to receive another group of coronavirus quarantine guests.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Julie 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 RT @PA: Statement from Janelle Holmes, Chief Exec of Wirral University Teaching Hospitals as Arrowe Park hospital prepares to receive anoth… 2 days ago PA Media Statement from Janelle Holmes, Chief Exec of Wirral University Teaching Hospitals as Arrowe Park hospital prepares… https://t.co/PV6OTkZZB0 2 days ago Travis Bickle RT @BBCNWT: Arrowe Park hospital in Merseyside is preparing to receive British holidaymakers who've been quarantined on a cruise ship in Ja… 3 days ago BBC North West Arrowe Park hospital in Merseyside is preparing to receive British holidaymakers who've been quarantined on a cruis… https://t.co/Wcr8YpYBQQ 3 days ago