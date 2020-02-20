Global  

Coronavirus: Arrowe Park to receive cruise ship passengers

Coronavirus: Arrowe Park to receive cruise ship passengers

Coronavirus: Arrowe Park to receive cruise ship passengers

Statement from Janelle Holmes, Chief Exec of Wirral University Teaching Hospitals as Arrowe Park hospital prepares to receive another group of coronavirus quarantine guests.
Coronavirus: Two cruise ship passengers die in Japan after contracting virus

Two people have died after contracting coronavirus on board a cruise ship quarantined in Japan.
Independent - Published Also reported by •Daily Record•NYTimes.com•Brisbane Times•Jerusalem Post


Australian evacuees from virus-hit ship begin 2nd quarantine

SYDNEY (AP) — Around 180 Australians evacuated from a virus-stricken cruise ship in Japan arrived...
Seattle Times - Published


rumijulie

Julie 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 RT @PA: Statement from Janelle Holmes, Chief Exec of Wirral University Teaching Hospitals as Arrowe Park hospital prepares to receive anoth… 2 days ago

PA

PA Media Statement from Janelle Holmes, Chief Exec of Wirral University Teaching Hospitals as Arrowe Park hospital prepares… https://t.co/PV6OTkZZB0 2 days ago

95lJNxyilMKX5tZ

Travis Bickle RT @BBCNWT: Arrowe Park hospital in Merseyside is preparing to receive British holidaymakers who've been quarantined on a cruise ship in Ja… 3 days ago

BBCNWT

BBC North West Arrowe Park hospital in Merseyside is preparing to receive British holidaymakers who've been quarantined on a cruis… https://t.co/Wcr8YpYBQQ 3 days ago


Four new cases of coronavirus in UK [Video]Four new cases of coronavirus in UK

Four cruise ship passengers flown to England this weekend have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the UK to 13. The four have been transferred to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

California cruise passengers won't let coronavirus spoil their fun [Video]California cruise passengers won't let coronavirus spoil their fun

Passengers boarding a Carnival Cruise Line ship on a three-day voyage to the resort city of Ensenada on Mexico&apos;s Baja coast were unfazed by reports of the virus, but vowed to wash their hands.

Credit: Rumble

