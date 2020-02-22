Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Arrowe Park Hospital > Diamond Princess evacuees arrive at Arrowe Park Hospital

Diamond Princess evacuees arrive at Arrowe Park Hospital

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Diamond Princess evacuees arrive at Arrowe Park Hospital

Diamond Princess evacuees arrive at Arrowe Park Hospital

The 32 evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship have arrived at Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral.

The passengers wearing masks were split between three coaches along with medical professionals wearing white hazmat suits.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Scrappy94546226

Scrappy-Doo aka Harpazo-girl American evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship arrive at Joint Base San ... https://t.co/qZyUQSGKMI via @MailOnline 7 minutes ago

web4ugroup

Web4ugroup Passengers from coronavirus-hit ship arrive at Boscombe Down: A REPATRIATION flight carrying 32 British and Europea… https://t.co/bmBfn4tVCY 7 hours ago

NowNews99

Now新闻 Diamond Princess Evacuees Arrive for Quarantine in Canada https://t.co/ZcZmVVfYNp https://t.co/WRVVWITfav 8 hours ago

bsdscn

星云资讯 Diamond Princess Evacuees Arrive for Quarantine in Canada https://t.co/Titj6uoqci https://t.co/QZErh3B6MR 8 hours ago

ducnnet

中華文化 Diamond Princess Evacuees Arrive for Quarantine in Canada https://t.co/fBRdbxK1Md https://t.co/Z3dBWjS5ro 8 hours ago

FocusNews99

FocusNews Diamond Princess Evacuees Arrive for Quarantine in Canada https://t.co/v14xJqwcCF https://t.co/Gye9IefHyt 8 hours ago

glennthewatcher

TheWatcher/ “Cruise ship evacuees arrive in the UK A repatriation flight carrying 32 British and European evacuees from the Di… https://t.co/w2vPoMINhn 8 hours ago

glennthewatcher

TheWatcher/ “A repatriation flight carrying 32 British and European evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship is due to ar… https://t.co/ZYQ1rSbSmE 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Inside Arrowe Park Hospital’s quarantine facility [Video]Inside Arrowe Park Hospital’s quarantine facility

Cameras have been allowed inside Arrowe Park Hospital to film the special quarantine facility where 32 passengers who were evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise liner will stay for two weeks after..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:36Published

Repatriation plane lands at MOD Boscombe Down [Video]Repatriation plane lands at MOD Boscombe Down

A repatriation flight carrying 32 British and European evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship has landed at the Ministry of Defence base Boscombe Down in Wiltshire shortly after 1130am. The..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.