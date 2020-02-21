Global  

Prince Harry and his wife will stop using "Sussex Royal" brand

Prince Harry and his wife will stop using "Sussex Royal" brand

Prince Harry and his wife will stop using "Sussex Royal" brand

Britain&apos;s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have decided not to use the word &quot;royal&quot; in their branding after they start a new life in Canada following their decision to step back from royal duties.

Edward Baran reports.
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan to give up 'Sussex Royal' brand

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will no longer use their "Sussex Royal" brand moving forward "post...
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't use 'Sussex Royal' after stepping back as senior members of royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will refrain from using the word "royal" or "Sussex Royal" brand in...
Prince Harry and Meghan Will Need Expensive Security [Video]Prince Harry and Meghan Will Need Expensive Security

Prince Harry and Meghan are still going to need security when they step down as senior royals, but the bill is going to be huge. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports

Harry & Meghan Point Out That the Queen Can’t Really Keep Them from Using the Word ‘Royal’ [Video]Harry & Meghan Point Out That the Queen Can’t Really Keep Them from Using the Word ‘Royal’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are stepping down as senior royals, but they want you to know that they could still technically use the term. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.

