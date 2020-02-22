How To Use That Hundred Bucks Today To Be Richer Next Year

Building wealth isn't about the big wins.

Instead, it's about making incremental progress, day after day, year after year.

Put bluntly, the tiny habits you start and decisions you make today determine where you'll be in the future.

According to Business Insider, with just $100, you can set yourself on a path to a rich life almost instantly.

For instance, a high-yield savings account can still help you earn up to 20 times more on your cash than a traditional savings account.