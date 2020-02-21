Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders warned Russia on Friday to stay out of the 2020 presidential race after U.S. officials had told him Moscow was trying to aid his campaign.

Vote4Pedro Just commented on @thejournal_ie : US Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders warns Russia 'to stay out of US president - https://t.co/rO7ZG3lWu4 1 hour ago

Aras melek RT @ReutersTV : Sanders warns Russia to stay out of 2020 campaign https://t.co/90VGAXt4Ga https://t.co/p9rou8T6Oe 1 hour ago

Isaac Umunna Stay out of US presidential campaign, Sanders warns Russia https://t.co/LzlWyFayaT 1 hour ago

Nathan Frandino Sanders warns Russia to stay out of 2020 campaign https://t.co/Wz9OjuBlwC 59 minutes ago

One News Page Sanders warns Russia to stay out of 2020 campaign: https://t.co/50VEekUCg6 #BernieSanders 58 minutes ago

CatT 🌊 @HoweDefendsUSA Who says he's upset about it? Everything I've read says he condemns it. https://t.co/JaA1NVIfWC… https://t.co/jLY9PoAtwD 20 minutes ago