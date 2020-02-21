Sanders warns Russia to stay out of 2020 campaign

Global  

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders warned Russia on Friday to stay out of the 2020 presidential race after U.S. officials had told him Moscow was trying to aid his campaign.

