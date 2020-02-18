Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner: Bangs For Versace

Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner: Bangs For Versace

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner: Bangs For Versace

Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner: Bangs For Versace

We&apos;ve seen a lot of amazing hairstyles so far this Fashion Month.

But sometimes it&apos;s the simplest of styles that make the biggest impact, like when four of the most famous models on earth — Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Kaia Gerber — join their fellow runway walkers and get bangs for the Versace show.

Both Gigi and Bella Hadid wore fringe that dipped down from their deeply parted ponytails and slightly obscured their right eyebrows.

Kendall Jenner&apos;s were the longest bangs of the bunch — not to mention the most realistic-looking.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Gigi Hadid & Kendall Jenner Make the Sidewalk Their Runway in Milan!

Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner are turning the sidewalk into their runway during Milan Fashion Week!...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

giseelle17

G💫 RT @HerelsTheTea: Justin Bieber says he has nothing against her, he just doesn’t know her in the same way he knows Kendall Jenner and Gigi… 1 minute ago

Gisusgeist

III RT @MyqueengigiIG: February 21: Gigi hadid, Kendall Jenner and Bella hadid leaving the Versace FW20 Show in Milan, Italy ©️: Arnold Jerocki… 7 minutes ago

Gisusgeist

III RT @MyqueengigiIG: February 21: Gigi hadid and Kendall Jenner out in Milan ©️: Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images https://t.co/wHQvj6IDwI https… 7 minutes ago

mfauzzz

rani RT @candidspage: Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid out in Milan | 2/21/20 https://t.co/a8LvhEvg2m 8 minutes ago

nicaailee12

nicay😂💕 RT @missy_a_rable: MAJA SALVADOR LOU YANONG ANDRE BROUILLETTE KENDALL JENNER GIGI HADID BEYONCE NOAH CENTINEO ANGELINA JOLIE BTS RED VELVET 24 minutes ago

missy_a_rable

MISSY RABLE MAJA SALVADOR LOU YANONG ANDRE BROUILLETTE KENDALL JENNER GIGI HADID BEYONCE NOAH CENTINEO ANGELINA JOLIE BTS RED V… https://t.co/Hbj1hQHn5r 27 minutes ago

foriegn33

foriegn RT @PopCrave: Cara Delevingne reacts to Justin Bieber ranking her as his least favorite among wife Hailey’s friends, behind Gigi Hadid and… 41 minutes ago

gIoIikedat

𝔤𝔩𝔬 RT @PopBase: Cara Delevingne reacts to Justin Bieber ranking her last between Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid. “He should have just eaten t… 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Star-studded show for Burberry Fall/Winter 2020 collection [Video]Star-studded show for Burberry Fall/Winter 2020 collection

Models Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Joan Smalls and Irina Shayk all walked the catwalk for Riccardo Tisci&apos;s show

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.