Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner: Bangs For Versace

We've seen a lot of amazing hairstyles so far this Fashion Month.

But sometimes it's the simplest of styles that make the biggest impact, like when four of the most famous models on earth — Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Kaia Gerber — join their fellow runway walkers and get bangs for the Versace show.

Both Gigi and Bella Hadid wore fringe that dipped down from their deeply parted ponytails and slightly obscured their right eyebrows.

Kendall Jenner's were the longest bangs of the bunch — not to mention the most realistic-looking.