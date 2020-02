Bronco Bold text campaign 2 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 00:50s - Published Bronco Bold text campaign BSU hosts Text to Give campaign to raise money for Bronco Bold program focusing on mental health on campus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Bronco Bold text campaign VALLEY.LAST FALL.. BOISESTATE INTRODUCEDTHEIR "BRONCOBOLD" INITIATIVE TOSPREAD A MESSAGEOF HOPE... HELP ..AND RESILIENCY ..SPEARHEADED BYSTUDENT-ATHLETESTO IMPROVE MENTALHEALTH ON CAMPUSAND IN OURCOMMUNITY.TOMORROW THEBOISE STATE MEN'SBASKETBALL TEAMHOSTS NEW MEXICOIN THEIR FINAL GAMEOF THE SEASON...AND THE UNIVERSITYWILL CONDUCT A"TEXT TO GIVE"CAMPAIGN TO RAISEMONEY FOR THEPROGRAM."I THINK OF TOUGHSTUFF GOING ON INLIFE NOW AND I THINKTHIS IS SOMETHINGTHEY CAN LATCHONTO THAT IS REALLYCOOL AND IT'S REAL IAPPLAUD OURSCHOOL AND IATHLETICDEPARTMENT.""PACIFIC SOURCEHEALTH PLANS WILLMATCH UP TO FIVETHOUSAND DOLLARSFOR MENTAL HEALTHTHROUGH THE TEXTTO GIVE CAMPAIGN...TIP OFF FORTOMORROW'S GAMEHAPPENS AT 2:00.





