Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bernie Sanders > Sanders heads to big win in Nevada

Sanders heads to big win in Nevada

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
Sanders heads to big win in Nevada

Sanders heads to big win in Nevada

Senator Bernie Sanders appeared headed to a decisive win in the Democratic presidential caucuses in Nevada Saturday, and early returns showed Joe Biden possibly landing a second-place finish.

Fred Katayama reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Sanders heads to big win in Nevada

Bernie Sanders has once again appeared to cement his status as the front runner in the Democratic race for president -- this time, by walloping his opponents in the Nevada caucuses.

The Senator from Vermont appeared headed to a decisive win Saturday night.

Fox News and MSNBC projected Sanders as the winner in Nevada.

With about 10% of precincts reporting, he was leading with more than 40% of the final round of popular votes.

He was buoyed by what entrance polls showed was strong support for a government-run Medicare for All healthcare plan like the one he has proposed.

Trailing him as a distant second with 19% of the vote was former Vice President Joe Biden.

He needed a strong outcome in Nevada to prove to primary voters he's still a top contender after dismal performances in Iowa and New Hampshire.

South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg was in third place with 17%.

He was six percentage points ahead of Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

She had been hoping for a post-debate boost after her fierce performance on Wednesday.

The next primary will be Feb.

29 in South Carolina, followed by the Super Tuesday contests in 14 states on March 3 that pick more than one-third of the pledged delegates who will help select a Democratic nominee.

---------------------- Bernie Sanders has once again appeared to cement his status as the front runner in the Democratic race for president -- this time, by walloping his opponents in the Nevada caucuses.

The Senator from Vermont appeared headed to a decisive win Saturday night.

With about 10% of precincts reporting, he was leading with more than 40% of the final round of popular votes.

He was buoyed by what entrance polls showed was strong support for a government-run Medicare for All healthcare plan like the one he has proposed.

Trailing him as a distant second with 19% of the vote was former Vice President Joe Biden.

He needed a strong outcome in Nevada to prove to primary voters he's still a top contender after dismal performances in Iowa and New Hampshire.

South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg was in third place with 17%.

He was six percentage points ahead of Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

She had been hoping for a post-debate boost after her fierce performance on Wednesday.

The next primary will be Feb.

29 in South Carolina, followed by the Super Tuesday contests in 14 states on March 3 that pick more than one-third of the pledged delegates who will help select a Democratic nominee.

Caucus voters there gave Sanders an overwhelming XX% vote of confidence.

Trailing him with X% was former Vice President Joe Biden, who after dismal performances in Iowa and New Hampshire needed a strong outcome in Nevada to prove to primary voters he's still a top contender.

Biden had claimed his support among a more diverse electorate would propel him to victory.

That didn't happen on Saturday.

A self-identified democratic socialist, Sanders has surged to the top of opinion polls nationally after strong performances in the first two nominating contests earlier this month.

His support among Latinos in the state seemed to fuel his victory (WE CAN IMPROVE ON THIS SENTENCE BUT THE SENTIMENT IS RIGHT), and an entrance poll showed caucus goers favored a government-run Medicare for All healthcare plan, which he's made the centerpiece of his campaign.

The result will be a disappointment to Senator Elizabeth Warren who'd been hoping for a post-debate boost after her fierce performance on Wednesday.

And former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg DID??

And Senator Amy Klobuchar was NOWHERE TO BE FOUND?

MAYBE NOT WORTH MENTIONING.

The next primary will be Feb.

29 in South Carolina, followed by the Super Tuesday contests in 14 states on March 3 that pick more than one-third of the pledged delegates who will help select a Democratic nominee.



Recent related news from verified sources

Bernie Sanders claims big win in Nevada, tightens grip on Democratic race

Bernie Sanders has scored a resounding victory in Nevada's presidential caucuses, cementing his...
SBS - Published Also reported by •ReutersIndiaTimesAl JazeeraThe Wrap


Can anyone catch up to Bernie Sanders now?

In the race for the Democratic nomination, Bernie Sanders will be looking for his first big win in...
CBC.ca - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bernie Sanders Wins Nevada Caucuses [Video]Bernie Sanders Wins Nevada Caucuses

Bernie Sanders Wins Nevada Caucuses According to AP, the Vermont Senator won a wide diversity of Nevada county delegates. Sanders has now solidified his lead as the Democrats’ national front-runner...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:08Published

Nevada Caucuses Give Bernie Sanders His First Big Win In 2020 [Video]Nevada Caucuses Give Bernie Sanders His First Big Win In 2020

The results from the Nevada caucuses are in, and for the first time this primary season, there&apos;s a decisive winner.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.