Sanders heads to big win in Nevada

Bernie Sanders has once again appeared to cement his status as the front runner in the Democratic race for president -- this time, by walloping his opponents in the Nevada caucuses.

The Senator from Vermont appeared headed to a decisive win Saturday night.

Fox News and MSNBC projected Sanders as the winner in Nevada.

With about 10% of precincts reporting, he was leading with more than 40% of the final round of popular votes.

He was buoyed by what entrance polls showed was strong support for a government-run Medicare for All healthcare plan like the one he has proposed.

Trailing him as a distant second with 19% of the vote was former Vice President Joe Biden.

He needed a strong outcome in Nevada to prove to primary voters he's still a top contender after dismal performances in Iowa and New Hampshire.

South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg was in third place with 17%.

He was six percentage points ahead of Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

She had been hoping for a post-debate boost after her fierce performance on Wednesday.

The next primary will be Feb.

29 in South Carolina, followed by the Super Tuesday contests in 14 states on March 3 that pick more than one-third of the pledged delegates who will help select a Democratic nominee.

