Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Carolina Hurricanes - Game Highlights 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:35s - Published Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Carolina Hurricanes - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 02/22/2020

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Hockey Night in Canada: Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Watch live on television and online as the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Carolina Hurricanes on Hockey...

CBC.ca - Published 3 days ago



Emergency backup goalie David Ayres steals show in Canes' win over Leafs Emergency backup goalie David Ayers earned his first career NHL win in relief and Warren Foegele...

CBC.ca - Published 21 minutes ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Jschifty RT @AngeloMarcocci2: @Canes NHL Trade just announced. Toronto Maple Leafs Fredrick Anderson, Tyson Barry plus 1st round pick to Carolina f… 6 seconds ago nikki🧜🏻‍♀️ RT @hockeynight: He's a Zamboni driver for the Marlies and an ex-Junior goalie — and now, David Ayres has his 1st NHL career win in matchup… 16 seconds ago adam chambers RT @hockeyfights: Joel Edmundson vs Kyle Clifford from the Carolina Hurricanes at Toronto Maple Leafs game on Feb 22, 2020 https://t.co/1yX… 1 minute ago Dan O'Leary RT @NHLdotcom: Dave Ayres, a 42-year-old emergency backup goalie, helped the Hurricanes to a 6-3 win against the Maple Leafs after James Re… 1 minute ago Dan Lyons RT @TheSpun: 42-year old zamboni driver wins an NHL game as an emergency goalie. What a story!! https://t.co/RBXqiXspWl 2 minutes ago Scott Fire @kyledubas and End the ShanaPlan. #MapleLeafs https://t.co/WDdOXZ1vyV 2 minutes ago The Spun 42-year old zamboni driver wins an NHL game as an emergency goalie. What a story!! https://t.co/RBXqiXspWl 2 minutes ago