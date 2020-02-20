Global  

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Carolina Hurricanes - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:35s - Published < > Embed
Watch the Game Highlights from Toronto Maple Leafs vs.

Carolina Hurricanes, 02/22/2020
0
Recent related news from verified sources

Hockey Night in Canada: Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs

Watch live on television and online as the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Carolina Hurricanes on Hockey...
CBC.ca - Published

Emergency backup goalie David Ayres steals show in Canes' win over Leafs

Emergency backup goalie David Ayers earned his first career NHL win in relief and Warren Foegele...
CBC.ca - Published


jill_brumley

Jschifty RT @AngeloMarcocci2: @Canes NHL Trade just announced. Toronto Maple Leafs Fredrick Anderson, Tyson Barry plus 1st round pick to Carolina f… 6 seconds ago

Nikki_Bolta

nikki🧜🏻‍♀️ RT @hockeynight: He's a Zamboni driver for the Marlies and an ex-Junior goalie — and now, David Ayres has his 1st NHL career win in matchup… 16 seconds ago

chambee4

adam chambers RT @hockeyfights: Joel Edmundson vs Kyle Clifford from the Carolina Hurricanes at Toronto Maple Leafs game on Feb 22, 2020 https://t.co/1yX… 1 minute ago

DanOLeary25

Dan O'Leary RT @NHLdotcom: Dave Ayres, a 42-year-old emergency backup goalie, helped the Hurricanes to a 6-3 win against the Maple Leafs after James Re… 1 minute ago

Dan_Lyons76

Dan Lyons RT @TheSpun: 42-year old zamboni driver wins an NHL game as an emergency goalie. What a story!! https://t.co/RBXqiXspWl 2 minutes ago

Scott57860922

Scott Fire @kyledubas and End the ShanaPlan. #MapleLeafs https://t.co/WDdOXZ1vyV 2 minutes ago

TheSpun

The Spun 42-year old zamboni driver wins an NHL game as an emergency goalie. What a story!! https://t.co/RBXqiXspWl 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Emergency backup goalie Dave Ayres takes the ice in Toronto [Video]Emergency backup goalie Dave Ayres takes the ice in Toronto

After both Hurricanes goalies left the game with injury, 42-year-old Dave Ayres -- who works by day as the Maple Leafs' practice goalie and the zamboni driver for their AHL affiliate Toronto Marlies --..

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:31Published

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers - Game Highlights [Video]Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers, 02/21/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:39Published

