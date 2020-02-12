Bernie Wins, Biden Rises 52 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 00:50s - Published Bernie Wins, Biden Rises Sen. Bernie Sanders has won the Nevada caucus, his third win in a row in the 2020 primary season.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Bernie Wins, Biden Rises Sen. Bernie Sanders has won the Nevada caucus, his third win in a row in the 2020 primary season.







You Might Like



Tweets about this I. Kea ☘ @politico Politico that's a strange away from your regular headlines..I was expecting something like "Bernie only w… https://t.co/g6dJZqQiJ5 2 hours ago Leslie Kaufmann 2) Bernie wins Iowa anyway -Rig the Iowa app: Bernie wins Iowa anyway. Pete's polls and donations tank. -Run Bloomb… https://t.co/6DfuwtMku0 3 days ago Jake Reif ⚖️ @tina_herod @Kris_Sacrebleu The only way Bernie wins is if he *keeps* his opposition splitting the vote long enough… https://t.co/GXOmwtYHaq 1 week ago Eric F Bauer, PhD Best case scenario: Biden flames out, Bloomberg rises right into a brick wall of his shitty racist history as a Rep… https://t.co/slE1H3KHU2 1 week ago