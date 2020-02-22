Global  

'Miracle On Ice' Players Honored In Vegas

The Vegas Golden Knights honored several members of the Gold Medal-winning USA men's hockey team on the 40th anniversary of their historic victory, reports Norman Seawright III (0:27).

High School Sports Rally – February 22, 2020
