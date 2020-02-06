Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pilot Injured In Plane Crash In Tuolumne County

Pilot Injured In Plane Crash In Tuolumne County

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:12s - Published < > Embed
Pilot Injured In Plane Crash In Tuolumne County

Pilot Injured In Plane Crash In Tuolumne County

A pilot suffered minor injuries after a plane crashed in Tuolumne County on Saturday afternoon, officials said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CommanderChuck1

Commander Chuck RT @WRCB: ALABAMA GLIDER CRASH: A student pilot was injured in a glider tow-plane crash Sunday near Huntsville, and was airlifted to Chatta… 1 day ago

WRCB

WRCB-TV ALABAMA GLIDER CRASH: A student pilot was injured in a glider tow-plane crash Sunday near Huntsville, and was airli… https://t.co/lx7Anw1InE 1 day ago

Hassan_Nasirr

Hassan Nasir 🏳️🏴 RT @Pukhtun_Nama: Pilot injured in a Plane crash at Takhtbhai District Mardan(for more details visit below link)https://t.co/fuOe2rHrNO htt… 1 week ago

Pukhtun_Nama

Pukhtun نامه Pilot injured in a Plane crash at Takhtbhai District Mardan(for more details visit below link)… https://t.co/eIgtld4zIk 1 week ago

post_asia

Post of Asia IAF pilot dies, NCC cadet injured in trainer aircraft crash in Punjab`s Patiala https://t.co/6ltB8IqwN9 https://t.co/ybghBg49Uo 1 week ago

ArbabKh02511408

Arbab Khan RT @Kashmir02642982: One more Indian army plane crash in Patlia. Pilot has died and two persons are injured. No doubt It's a professional… 1 week ago

Kashmir02642982

Kashmir One more Indian army plane crash in Patlia. Pilot has died and two persons are injured. No doubt It's a profession… https://t.co/X4Fz99rCS4 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Plane Crash Investigation In Tuolumne County [Video]Plane Crash Investigation In Tuolumne County

The two men killed in a small plane crash in Tuolumne County have been identified as Sonora residents.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:12Published

2 Sonora Residents Killed In Tuolumne County Plane Crash [Video]2 Sonora Residents Killed In Tuolumne County Plane Crash

Two people died in a small plane crash in Tuolumne County, the sheriff's office said. 

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.