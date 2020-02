Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected winner of Nevada Democratic presidential caucus

ACTION NEWS.I'M JACKIE KOSTEK.SENATOR BERNIE SANDERS IS THEPROJECTED WINNER OF THE NEVADACAUCUS.THOSE EARLY VOTES ARE IN ANDTHEY HAVE SANDERS AT 40% OF THEVOTE.SANDERS WASN'T IN LAS VEGASTODAY.THIS IS VIDEO OF HIM AT A RALLYIN EL PASO, TEXAS.WE HAVE TEAM COVERAGE BREAKINGDOWN ALL THE ACTION FROM THECAUCUS TODAY.REPORTER JEREMY CHEN SPOKE WITHGOVERNOR SISOLAK AT RANCHO HIGHSCHOOL...AUSTIN CARTER IS DOWNTOWN AT ACAUCUS VOLUNTEER WRAP-UPPARTY...BUT FIRST, WE'LL GET TO JOEBARTELS WHO IS AT THE RIO,WHERE RESULTS ARE STILL COMINGIN..JOE!YEA!

THE RESULTS ARE STILLCOMING IN..WE ARE IN THE PRESS FILINGROOM..

AT THE RIO..WHERE WE HAVE MEDIA FROM ALLOVER THE WORLD..AND THE COUNTRY..AND THE NEVADA STATE DEMOCRATICPARTY HAS BEEN DISPLAYING THERESULTS..AS THEY COME IN ON THE BIGSCREEN AT THE FRONT OF THEROOM...EARLY ON..VERMONT SENATOR BERNIESANDERS..PULLED OUT TO PRETTYBIG LEAD..AND NEVER TRAILED..AS OF THE MOST RECENT UPDATE..FROM THE STATE DEMS..WITH 22 PERCENT OF THEPRECINCTS REPORTING..BERNIE SANDERS..HAS 47 PERCENT OF THE VOTE..ABC NEWS PROJECTS HE WILLWIN...THE NEVADA CAUCUS..FORMER VICE PRESIDENT..JOE BIDEN..IS IN SECOND PLACE...WHERE HE'S BEEN REALLY ALLDAY..FOLLOWED BY..AT THE MOMENT..MAYOR PETE BUTTIGIEG...AND THEN ELIZABETH WARREN..INFOURTH PLACE..WITH 9 PERCENT OF THE VOTE.THE RESULTS..HAVE BEEN COMING MUCH FASTER...THAN MANY WERE EXPECTING..AFTER THE IOWA CAUCUS...WHICH WAS CHAOS..JUST THREE WEEKS AGO."IT'S BEEN A GREAT DAY, THINGSHAVE GONE INCREDIBLY SMOOTHLY.WE ARE VERY PROUD OF WHAT WEHAVE BEEN ABLE TO ACCOMPLISH SOFAR THE EYES OF THE NATION THEEYES OF THE WORLD FRANKLY I'VEBEEN ON NEVADA TO MAKE SUREA SUCCESSFUL CAUCUS..BUT THE FULL RESULTS..MAY NOT COME FOR SEVERAL MOREHOURS.LETS GET OVER TO MY COLLEAGUEAUSTIN CARTER...AND AUSTIN..THERE'S A PARTY UNDERWAY!THE PARTY HERE HAS BEEN GOING