Call for PM to stop Assange extradition now < > Embed Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 01:55s - Published Call for PM to stop Assange extradition Protesters have called for the extradition of Julian Assange to be blocked, especially since the US has refused to send Anne Sacoolas back to the UK to stand trial for the death of Harry Dunn.

