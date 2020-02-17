Global  

Call for PM to stop Assange extradition

Call for PM to stop Assange extradition

Call for PM to stop Assange extradition

Protesters have called for the extradition of Julian Assange to be blocked, especially since the US has refused to send Anne Sacoolas back to the UK to stand trial for the death of Harry Dunn.
