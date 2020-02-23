A look at boxer Tyson Fury in profile, as the eccentric fighter takes the WBC world heavyweight title against Deontay Wilder .

Edozie John Akunyili Tyson Fury might had beaten Deontay Wilder unconscious if the ref did not stop that fight @ESPN . Wilder was clearly… https://t.co/RqGnD145VA 1 hour ago

david jacki RT @dogzigee : Tyson Fury might had beaten Deontay Wilder unconscious if the ref did not stop that fight @ESPN . Wilder was clearly overmatch… 1 hour ago

Stacy Daniels @RICKERSRG @placid_casual75 @Tyson_Fury Look at his profile bio and it's a shame he doesn't treat other people who… https://t.co/oT1sQPIlQK 1 hour ago

Alan Curdie @Drunkenshaolin @RICKERSRG @Tyson_Fury Looked at your profile. For the sake of your loved ones I really do hope the… https://t.co/eLXA94TtPv 47 minutes ago

chris whitwell @BronzeBomber you might wanna change your profile to "Former WBC heavyweight champion of the world" @Tyson_Fury wha… https://t.co/dbUP9CPjbZ 33 minutes ago

Charlotte 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @davidcoldwell @AdamCatterall @Tyson_Fury By looks of his profile he's a bit busy on his time off being a daddy 👌 m… https://t.co/F3KyP2iKk4 10 minutes ago