Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > South Korea > S.Korea declares coronavirus "red alert"

S.Korea declares coronavirus "red alert"

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:41s - Published < > Embed
S.Korea declares coronavirus 'red alert'

S.Korea declares coronavirus "red alert"

South Korea raised its infectious disease alert to its highest level on Sunday as confirmed coronavirus cases in the country jumped to 602 and the death toll rose to six.

Ciara Lee reports
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

S.Korea declares coronavirus "red alert"

Churches in South Korea were on high alert on Sunday (February 23) as the number of coronavirus cases in the country jumped to 602.

More than half of new cases have been linked to the Shincheonji church after a 61-year-old woman known as "Patient 31" tested positive for the virus last week.

The church in the city of Daegu has said it will fully cooperate with health authorities.

The South Korean president raised the country's infectious disease alert to the top level - as the death toll in the country reached six - enabling it to forcibly prevent public activities, and order the temporary closure of schools.

(SOUNDBITE) (Korean) SOUTH KOREAN PRESIDENT MOON JAE-IN SAYING: "Following the advice of infectious disease experts, the government will vastly strengthen the overall response system by raising the alert level to the highest level.

The situation has become completely different since the outbreak of mass infection within the Shincheonji group." In China, there were reports of another fall in new cases outside the epicenter of the outbreak but world health officials warned that it is too early to make predictions about the outbreak as new infections increased elsewhere.

Italy on Sunday scrambled to contain the biggest outbreak of the virus in Europe - cases there jumped to over 100.

The government has shut off the worst affected towns in the north of the country and canceled a string of public events, after the first two deaths from the disease were recorded in the wealthy regions of Lombardy and Veneto.

Two people contracted the virus in Venice, which is packed with tourists for the annual carnival; authorities announced they will cancel the final two days of the carnival.



Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus latest: South Korea declares red alert after rapid spike in cases

President Moon Jae-in has vowed to take "unprecedented, powerful" measures following the discovery of...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •IndependentCTV NewsAl Jazeera


S.Korea on red alert as cases soar: Virus update

South Korea raised the country’s infectious-disease alert to the highest level after the number of...
Bangkok Post - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphAl JazeeraReuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

y_kitman

y_kitman 🇭🇰😷🖐️ RT @BBCWorld: Coronavirus: South Korea declares 'highest alert' as infections surge https://t.co/sAq1nnIRvE 2 seconds ago

aliciantolin

Alicia Antolin de la Hoz ❌🇪🇸❌ RT @polizeros: Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Azerbaijan have closed borders with Iran due to coronavirus. South Korea declares “red a… 2 minutes ago

rheytah

Rita Rosenfeld BBC News - Coronavirus: South Korea declares highest alert as infections surge https://t.co/QP6jp1YvOG 2 minutes ago

polizeros

Bob Morris Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Azerbaijan have closed borders with Iran due to coronavirus. South Korea declar… https://t.co/5hGtcpmcfs 6 minutes ago

Emy734

Emy734 RT @DoctorPanama: Coronavirus cases spike in Italy as South Korea declares ‘red alert’ https://t.co/RJxzwMdZ1X 8 minutes ago

coronsvirusc

corona virus world health index #CoronavirusOutbreak #coronaviruskorea Coronavirus: South Korea declares highest alert as infections surge https://t.co/3jN3S6XY2s 8 minutes ago

HackerNews_Inc

Hacker News Coronavirus: South Korea declares highest alert as infections surge: https://t.co/hh8Fry8Fwq 9 minutes ago

paulhoag7

Paul Hoag Coronavirus cases spike in Italy, China says most new infections limited to Hubei, South Korea declares ‘red alert’ https://t.co/11475XV7YH 9 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

South Korea on alert after first coronavirus death [Video]South Korea on alert after first coronavirus death

South Korea has reported its first death from coronavirus outbreak, as number of cases globally approaches 75,000.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.