Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Novak Djokovic > Djokovic looks ahead to Dubai Open after Australian Open win

Djokovic looks ahead to Dubai Open after Australian Open win

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:00s - Published < > Embed
Djokovic looks ahead to Dubai Open after Australian Open win

Djokovic looks ahead to Dubai Open after Australian Open win

Serb star Novak Djokovic looks ahead to the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships as the world number one returns to action following his Australian Open triumph.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Djokovic looks ahead to Dubai Open after Australian Open win

SHOWS: DUBAI, UAE (FEBRUARY 23, 2020) (ATP MEDIA / IMG - NO RESALES, NO ARCHIVE) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) NOVAK DJOKOVIC, SAYING: "I missed it, I haven't played here for 2-3 years and I look forward to getting out on the court, I started off the season in the best possible way in Australia and I'm hoping I can continue that streak right here in Dubai." 2.

REPORTER ASKING ABOUT HIS UPCOMING TIE AGAINST MALIK JAZIRI, WHO HAS SAID HE OFTEN GETS TOUGH DRAWS 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) NOVAK DJOKOVIC, ON JAZIRI, SAYING: "I have (played him) yes 4-5 years ago and we get along very well, he's a super nice guy and we train a lot.

It's unfortunate, it's very off that that happens in terms of the draw but you know, he's a very talented player and he's very experienced as well, he's played many years on the tour.

He upset (Alexander) Zverev last year in China if I'm not mistaken, so he doesn't feel too much pressure playing on the centre court in big tournaments, so I've got to approach that very seriously and try to bring my best game, because the first matches always out there (after) several weeks of a break is tricky, so you have to approach it seriously." 4.

REPORTER ASKING ABOUT ATP CUP AND DAVIS CUP'S FUTURE 5.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) NOVAK DJOKOVIC, ON JAZIRI, SAYING: "Well I don't think this is only my opinion, I've talked to a lot of players and there's been extensive talks between ATP and ITF and Kosmos Group to merge the two events.

I think that would be the best solution, it's very hard to expect that they can co-exist 5-6 weeks apart, (they are) very similar formats, you know of course there are differences, but with Laver Cup involved as well and several other exhibition team cups, it's really hard to expect that top players will choose to play both events." STORY: Novak Djokovic prepares to return to action in Dubai for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships after clinching 2020's first grand slam in Australia last month.

The Serb world number one is set to face Malik Jaziri, an opponent who has often complained of being unlucky with tournament draws.

Djokovic heaped praise on his opponent on and off the court and said he was wary that the first match back from a few weeks out of action was always going to be tough.

Djokovic won his 17th overall major honour in January at his favourite hunting ground in Melbourne, where he captured his eighth Australian Open title.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

CristinaNcl

C Kristjánsdóttir ●🐊 Djokovic looks ahead to Dubai Open after AO win - "I missed it, I haven't played here for 2-3 years and I look forw… https://t.co/q4kRRz3IZp 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Djokovic feels 'relief' at Aussie Open win, aims for most career Grand Slams [Video]Djokovic feels 'relief' at Aussie Open win, aims for most career Grand Slams

Serbian admits that his emotions got the better of him at times during five-set victory over Dominic Thiem

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:00Published

Djokovic apologises for umpire outburst [Video]Djokovic apologises for umpire outburst

Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic has apologised for touching the foot of the chair umpire during the heated second set of his 17th Grand Slam win.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.