Trump says Russia leak meant to hurt Sanders, calls for probe

Trump says Russia leak meant to hurt Sanders, calls for probe

Trump says Russia leak meant to hurt Sanders, calls for probe

President Donald Trump on Sunday called for an investigation into an apparent leak of classified intelligence on Russian interference in the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign, and said it was meant to hurt Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.
Trump says Russia leak meant to hurt Sanders, calls for probe

Speaking to reporters as he left the White House for a trip to India, Trump said he had not been briefed on intelligence that Russia was aiming to boost the campaign of Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont, and he took aim at a key Democratic lawmaker and foe for allegedly spreading the information.

A congressional source told Reuters on Friday that intelligence officials had told lawmakers Russia appears to be engaging in disinformation and propaganda campaigns to help both Sanders and Trump, who is seeking re-election.

"I read where Russia is helping Bernie Sanders.

Nobody said it to me at all.

Nobody briefed me about that at all," Trump said.

"They leaked it, Adam Schiff and his group, they leaked it to the papers and - as usual - they ought to investigate Adam Schiff for leaking that information," Trump said, without providing any evidence to back up his claims. Schiff, a Democrat, served as the lead prosecutor in Trump's impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate and the two men have an antagonistic relationship.



