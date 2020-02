Democratic candidates ranking ahead of Primary

CAUCUS -- OUR MOST RECENT 10NEWSUNION TRIBUNE POLLBREAKS DOWN HOW THE CANDIDATESARE DOING IN CALIFORNIA... LET'STAKE A LOOK AT THE LATESTNUMBERS...HERE WITH US THIS MORNING IS DR.KYRA GREENE WITH THE CENTER ONPOLICY INITIATIVES..THE BIDEN SLIDE -- WHAT ACCOUNTSFOR IT?

IS IT JUST BLOOMBERG OMORE THE EFFECT OF THEIMPEACHMENT ASSOCIATION WITHBIDEN FAMILY?BLOOMBERG DEBATE PERFORMANCE WASHORRIBLE -- YET HISNUMBERS ARE CLIMBING AND HE'SNEARLY TIED WITH SANDERS INCALIFORNIA?

DOES DEBATEPERFORMANCE NOT MATTER ANYMORE?(HOPING SHE GETS INTO THE NDA'SPERFORMANCE NOT MATTER ANYMORE?(HOPING SHE GETS INTO THE NDA'SAND BLOOMBERG'S PERCEIVED WOMEPROBLEM -- IF NOT WE FOLLOW UPWITH THE LATEST ON THAT AND ITPROBLEM -- IF NOT WE FOLLOW UPWITH THE LATEST ON THAT AND ITSIMPACT)MINORITY VOTERS -- WHERE DOESTHEIR SUPPORT LOOK LIKE IT'SGOINGRIGHT NOW?

POLL SAYS BLACKVOTERS HAVE MOVED FROM BIDENTO BLOOMBERG AND LATINOS HAVEMOVED AWAY FROM BIDEN TOSANDERS?DO THEY HAVE A CANDIDATE THATSUPPORTS THEM OR IS IT JUST ASLIDAWAY FROM BIDEN?

WHO'S GOING TOGALVANIZE MINORITY VOTE?

ITHERE A RISK THEY STAY HOME?WILL THEY RALLY BEHIND A SINGLECANDIDATE ONCE IT'S WHITTLEDDOWN?SPLITTING VOTES -- FOR SOME OFTHE LOWER POLLING CANDIDATES,WHHAPPENS TO THEIR SUPPORTERS IF,FOR INSTANCE, STEYER ANDKLOBUCHAR DROP OUT AFTER SUPERTUESDAY?

POLLING HAS SUGGESTEDDO YOU EXPECT TO SHAKE OUT AFTERSUPER TUESDAY?

WILL CANDIDATES-WE'RE LESS THAN 2 WEEKS UNTILTHE CALIFORNIA PRIMARY