Four new cases of coronavirus in UK

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Four cruise ship passengers flown to England this weekend have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the UK to 13.

The four have been transferred to specialist NHS infection centres.

They had been among a group of 30 British nationals and two Irish citizens who arrived at a quarantine block at Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside on Saturday.
