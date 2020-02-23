Eddie Jones: We stepped up today and we will again for Wales

England head coach Eddie Jones speaks to the media following the team's 24-12 Six Nations triumph against Ireland.

England’s claim they were ready to rediscover the form that swept them to last autumn’s World Cup final was backed up by a crushing win at Twickenham.

There were shades of the knockout phase romps against Australia and New Zealand as Jones’ men ended the Irish Grand Slam march in destructive fashion, leaving France as the Guinness Six Nations’ only unbeaten team.

From start to finish they tore into opponents who never recovered from an early onslaught and whose fingers found the self-destruct button with alarming frequency.