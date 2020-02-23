Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Eddie Jones (rugby union) > Eddie Jones: We stepped up today and we will again for Wales

Eddie Jones: We stepped up today and we will again for Wales

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Eddie Jones: We stepped up today and we will again for Wales

Eddie Jones: We stepped up today and we will again for Wales

England head coach Eddie Jones speaks to the media following the team's 24-12 Six Nations triumph against Ireland.

England’s claim they were ready to rediscover the form that swept them to last autumn’s World Cup final was backed up by a crushing win at Twickenham.

There were shades of the knockout phase romps against Australia and New Zealand as Jones’ men ended the Irish Grand Slam march in destructive fashion, leaving France as the Guinness Six Nations’ only unbeaten team.

From start to finish they tore into opponents who never recovered from an early onslaught and whose fingers found the self-destruct button with alarming frequency.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.