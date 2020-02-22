Police Baffled By Mother's Behavior In Missing Toddler Case

A missing-toddler case made headlines Friday when the girl's grandmother was pulled over in a reportedly stolen BMW.

But whether this helps in finding Evelyn Boswell—a 15-month-old Tennessee girl last seen in December—remains to be seen.

Angela Boswell and her companion William McCloud were arrested in North Carolina and charged with possessing stolen property.

Investigators say the case is muddied by the fact that Evelyn's mother, Megan, has given conflicting statements.