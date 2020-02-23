Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cuomo: JCC Bomb Threats Under Investigation

Cuomo: JCC Bomb Threats Under Investigation

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 06:05s - Published < > Embed
Cuomo: JCC Bomb Threats Under Investigation

Cuomo: JCC Bomb Threats Under Investigation

Gov.

Andrew Cuomo confirmed multiple Jewish community centers across the state were emailed anonymous bomb threats on Sunday, prompting the JCC in the capital to be evacuated.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MindTGap

Mind T. Gap Cuomo: JCC Bomb Threats Under Investigation https://t.co/5hoDae7iq0 via @YouTube 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.