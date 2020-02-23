Businesswoman, Model and TV Personality B. Smith Dies at 70 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:07s - Published B. Smith has died after struggling with Alzheimer’s. She was 70 years old. B. Smith has died after struggling with Alzheimer’s. She was 70 years old. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this