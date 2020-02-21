Global  

Trump blames Schiff for Russia-Sanders intel 'leak'

Trump blames Schiff for Russia-Sanders intel 'leak'

Trump blames Schiff for Russia-Sanders intel 'leak'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday accused Democratic Rep.

Adam Schiff of leaking classified information on Russian interference in the 2020 election - which Schiff refuted by saying, &quot;your false claims fool no one.&quot; Yahaira Jacquez reports.
Trump rejects intelligence warning on Russia meddling as Democratic 'disinformation campaign'

House Intel Committee Chairman Adam Schiff warns president is 'jeopardizing our efforts to stop...
Independent - Published


