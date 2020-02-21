Trump blames Schiff for Russia-Sanders intel 'leak' 49 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 03:27s - Published Trump blames Schiff for Russia-Sanders intel 'leak' U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday accused Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of leaking classified information on Russian interference in the 2020 election - which Schiff refuted by saying, "your false claims fool no one." Yahaira Jacquez reports.

Recent related news from verified sources Trump rejects intelligence warning on Russia meddling as Democratic 'disinformation campaign' House Intel Committee Chairman Adam Schiff warns president is 'jeopardizing our efforts to stop...

